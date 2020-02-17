Telangana State Education CET notification on February 20

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Hyderabad: The notification for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed. CET) 2020 for admissions into two-year B.Ed. courses in the State will be issued on February 20 and applications can be submitted online from February 24.

The online applications will be available in the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in and last date for submission of registration on online applications forms with the regular fee of Rs. 650 and Rs. 450 for SC/ST students is April 4, 2020.

The last date for submission of registration of online application forms with a late fee of Rs. 500 is April 25, 2020, with a late of Rs. 1,000 is April 30, 2020 and with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 is on May 4, 2020.

The TS Ed.CET 2020 examination will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The tests will be conducted in the 14 regional centres in the State of TS and AP including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Narsampet, Nizamabad, Khammam, Sathupally, Kodad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Siddipet (Medak), Vijayawada and Kurnool.

In the first committee meeting of TS Ed. CET-2020 held on Monday, which was attended by Chairman, TS Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Prof T Papi Reddy, Registrar, OU, Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, Vice-Chairman of TSCHE, Prof. R. Limbadri, Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Secretary, N Srinivas Rao and Convenor of TD Ed.CET-2020, Prof T Mrunalini, it was decided to release results of TS Ed. CET-2020 tentatively on June 11, 2020.

Detailed information regarding eligibility, syllabus, model papers and instructions and procedures for online submissions of applications are available in the TSCHE website.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .