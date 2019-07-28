Telangana State Election Commission enhances poll expenditure

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has increased the ward-wise expenditure for candidates contesting the municipal elections enabling them to spend upto Rs 5 lakh in GHMC area, Rs 1.5 lakh in municipal corporations and Rs 1 lakh in municipalities.

Necessary orders have been issued in this regard to the Returning Officers and District Election Authorities concerned. Shadow teams of the Commission will follow the candidates during campaign for the upcoming municipal elections and examine the poll expenditure of each candidate. A Returning Officer has been appointed for every three wards, to oversee the poll campaign and expenditure.