‘Telangana State Haj Committee ensuring hassle-free departure of pilgrims’

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee is gearing up for the Haj pilgrimage 2020 and aims to ensure a hassle free departure of pilgrims for the holy journey scheduled in mid-2020.

Sharing the plans for the coming pilgrimage, Mohd Masiullah Khan, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, tells Telangana Today that all arrangements are being put in place to ensure zero-inconvenience for

the pilgrims.

Q. What plans does TS Haj Committee have for Haj pilgrimage 2020?

A. Around 5,000 persons from Telangana are likely to depart from Haj House at Hyderabad. We plan to provide them the best of facilities in terms of accommodation and arrange for customs and immigration clearance at the Haj House. A series of coordination meetings will be held with different stakeholders involved in the Haj camp to ensure ‘zero-inconvenience’ to the pilgrims.

Q. How do you plan to educate pilgrims on rituals of pilgrimage?

A. Haj Training Camps will be held across the State tentatively from March 2020. Religious scholars will deliver lectures and explain to the intended Haj pilgrims about various religious aspects of the pilgrimage. Those going through private tour operators too can attend these camps.

Q. How many seats have been provided to Telangana State Haj Committee by Central Haj Committee?

A. The State Haj Committee was allocated a quota of 4,169 seats during Haj pilgrimage 2019. In a week from now, we will get the quota for Haj pilgrimage -2020 and we expect that the State will get more seats compared to last pilgrimage.

Q. What are the chances of State getting additional quota?

A. We expect a few hundred more seats to be allocated to the State to accommodate the pilgrims in waiting category. The seats not filled in other States will be distributed to States where there is a demand. Last year 1,000 pilgrims who were in the waiting list got a chance after Telangana got additional quota.

Q.There are fears about online lottery selection and rumours about clouts of some assuring seats?

A. Let me assure that to avoid any discrepancies, we are opting for online selection process through an online draw of lots. People should not believe any person who claims to arrange any seat through backdoor and instead should inform us.

Q. How many pilgrims applied for pilgrimage 2020?

A. We have received 10,613 applications. Of these 10,143 pertain to general category, 462 to reserved category for above 70 years and remaining for eight reserved category of women above age of 45 years.

