Telangana State PECET notification to be issued on Feb 21

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy on Wednesday said the notification for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS PECET-2020) will be issued on February 21.

The commencement of online submission of applications for admissions into first year Under Graduate Bachelor in Physical Education (B.PEd) and Diploma in Physical Education (D.PE.D) will also start from February 21 and will continue till April 13.

Candidates, however, can submit their applications with a late fee of Rs. 500 by April 22, with a fine of Rs. 2,000 by April 29, and a late fee of Rs. 5,000 by May 6. After May 6, the TSCHE will not accept applications from the candidates.

Candidates who have submitted applications on schedule without late fee can download their hall tickets on April 20 and those who have submitted their applications with late fee can download their hall tickets on May 8. The physical tests for B.PE.d and D.PE.d courses will start from May 13.

The entire admission process for B.PEd and D.PEd courses in Telangana is being conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE.

For details: pecet.tsche.ac.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .