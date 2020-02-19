Telangana State PGECET notification to be issued on March 4

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: The notification for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSPGECET – 2020) for admission into the first year of ME/M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Pharm PG professional courses will be issued on March 4 and commencement of submission of application form will start from March 12.

The last date for submission of the applications without late fee is April 30, while that with a late fee of Rs. 500 is May 6, with a late fee of Rs. 2000 May 13, with a late of Rs. 5000 May 20 and with a late fee of Rs 10,000, May 26.

Hall tickets can be downloaded by the candidates between May 20 and 27 and the examinations will be held between May 28 and May 31. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said the declaration of the results will be tentatively on June 15.

The test will be conducted on online mode that is Computer Based Test (CBT). The pattern of the test will be objective type questions with multiple choice answers and the candidate has to answer 120 questions in 2 hours.

The TS PGECET-2020, for courses offered in university and private unaided colleges in Telangana, will be conducted by Osmania University, on behalf of TSCHE for the academic year 2020 -21.

For details: http://www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in/ or http://www.tsche.ac.in/

