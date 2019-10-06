Telangana State Public Service Commission to revise selection list of SGTs

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said it is taking all steps to ensure that a revised selection lists for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts (English and Telugu mediums) would be declared at the earliest.

In a press release on Saturday, the TSPSC requested the candidates to cooperate with the Commission and wait till the exercise as per the High Court directions is completed. It said that results for SGT English and Telugu medium posts were announced on December 31, 2018 and April 4, 2019 respectively.

“Thereafter 27 candidates filed writ petitions in the High Court. As per court orders, relinquishments were called from candidates from September 9 to 16 and further work is under process,” the TSPSC said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released a list of provisionally selected candidates for the posts of field supervisor and processing supervisor, lab assistant and marketing assistant in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation after taking relinquishments. The TSPSC also declared a final selection list for recruitment to post of assistant librarian in Director of Medical Education. Both the lists are hosted on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

