Telangana State rowers shine in nationals

Published: 9:58 pm 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: State rowers won three bronze medals one each in 1x single skull, 4 coxless four and 2 pair events – in the recently-concluded 40th Junior national rowing championship in Bhopal.

A total of 18 rowers represented the State in the event while 11 of them are from the Telangana State Sports School who train under Dronacharya awardee Ismal Baig at the Telangana Rowing Centre at the Hussain Sagar Lake. SATS VC and MD A Dinakar Babu congratulated the medal winners.

Medal winners: Bronze: B Hemalath (1x single skull); B Balakrishna and K Charan Singh (2-pair), Sai Ganesh, B Rajesh, Akshay Kanth, Ananth Reddy (4-coxless four).

