Telangana State RTC JAC calls off 52-day-old strike

Hyderabad: After 52 days of striking, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) called off the strike on Monday evening.

JAC convener Ashwathama Reddy asked striking employees to withdraw from the protest and to turn up for duty from Tuesday.

“All RTC employees should go to depots for resuming their duty,” he said.

Reddy requested temporary drivers and conductor not to operate RTC services from Tuesday onwards.

“The strike was only to save RTC and I thank all unions and bodies who extended their support,” he said.

