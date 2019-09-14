Telangana State Tax Employees Association rubbishes allegations of corruption

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tax Employees Association (TSTEA) on Saturday refuted and condemned allegations of ‘corrupt practices’ made against officials in the Commercial Taxes department.

Reacting to a report published in a vernacular daily, the association termed the allegations baseless and said they were against the factual position of the department.

According to the association, it was alleged that officials were frightening businessmen for production of records or accounts for four to five years in the guise of audit besides conducting unauthorised audits and demanding huge amounts from them.

“All these allegations are nothing but lies, and are far from truth. In fact, as per the provisions of the TS VAT Act, 2005, VAT audits for the preceding six years can be completed by an audit officer upon authorisation by the concerned authority. As a part of this, the audit officer is supposed to visit the premises, call for required information from the dealer, verify them and accordingly arrive at any under-declaration of taxes by the dealer. Based on this, assessment for the relevant period is also to be done as per the procedure laid down in the VAT audit manual,” the Association said.

TSTEA honorary president T Venkateshwarlu, president KM Venugopal Rao and general secretary P Swarna Kumar said in a press statement that a robust online mechanism was put in place in 2017 for allotment, authorization and conduct of VAT audits, which is in tune with the provisions contained in the TS VAT Act, 2005 and rules made thereunder.

“The entire process of conducting of audits is monitored by officers at various levels from the cadre of Joint Commissioner in the department to the Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (CT and Excise) department. Hence, there is no scope for any officer to conduct any audits out of the system. We urge public, in general, and the trade and industry, in particular, not to rely on any such baseless allegations and extend your undaunted cooperation to the officers and staff of the department in exercise of our duties, so as to enable us to generate maximum revenue to realize the dream of Bangaru Telangana,” they said.

