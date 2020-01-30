Telangana State Tax employees union diary released

By | Published: 1:56 pm 3:02 pm

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Neetu Kumari Prasad has released the Diary 2020 of Telangana State Tax Employees Association here on Thursday along with other higher officials were present.

The Commissioner appreciated the association’s efforts to bring all the cadres right from attender to additional commissioner under one association which is unique. She urged all the employees to work up to their ability to achieve highest revenues to the State.

T. Venkateswarlu, Hon.President of the association while thanking the Commissioner for sparing the time to release the Diary despite her busy schedule, stated that under the stewardship of the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Commissioner the department was scaling to new heights.

He also stated that the new diary of the association depicts the concept of one nation,one tax and one association.

The association president K. M. Venugopal Rao, general secretary Swarna Kumar and other office bearers were present.

