Telangana State top officials reshuffled

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: In a late-night reshuffle on Sunday, the Telangana government transferred top officials, including district Collectors.

The transferred officials include A Sridevasena, Collector Peddapalli was transferred to Adilabad. Additional Commissioner, GHMC, Harichandana Dasari has been posted as Collector, Narayanpet. Shwetha Mohanty, Collector Wanaparthy has been posted as Collector, Hyderabad. Shruthi Ojha, Additional Commissioner, GHMC has been posted as Collector, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Among others Rajat Kumar, CEO Telangana posted as Principal Secretary Irrigation and CAD; C Pardhasarathy, Principal Secretary Agriculture Dept has been posted as DG, EPTRI. B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Education Department posted as Govt Agriculture and Cooperation Dept.

In all the government reshuffled/transferred 50 top officials.

Below is the list of transferred officials:

