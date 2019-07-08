Telangana step closer to export seeds to EU nations

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana and some other States may soon be able to export seeds to the European Union nations if its efforts to match the European Seed Equivalence Standards succeed.

According to Telangana State Seed Certification Authority, a team of officials from the European Commission is expected to visit the State to study if Telangana meets the EU standards for seed production.

Telangana had in September last sent to the EU its application for exporting seed to its countries, along with a detailed dossier on seed production, certification systems and standards, registration of crop varieties and their release for commercial use. According to Principal Secretary (Agriculture) G Parthasarathi, they received a communication from Nandor Pete, Director General of European Commission’s Health and Food Safety division, that a team of officials would visit Telangana in October to pursue the matter.

