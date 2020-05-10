Telangana steps up efforts to track patients

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: In order to identify hidden transmission of SARS-CoV-2, State health officials in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are strengthening the process of tracking patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) across all districts in Telangana.

The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare has been tracking SARI and ILI cases since first week of April. The field level staff including Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs), have conducted fever surveys in several districts in the State to identify SARI and ILI cases.

On Friday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while interacting with State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, urged the State government to hasten the pace of identification of ILI and SARI cases across all the districts in the State.

Widely considered as an important measure to fight SARS-CoV-2, the SARI and ILI screening tests are essentially considered as surrogate indicators for the prevalence of Covid-19 in a community.

Conducting active surveillance for these cases throughout the State will ensure that there is no hidden transmission of coronavirus. Public health specialists consider active surveillance of SARI and ILI as important in the fight against Covid-19 because such surveys are a way to identify whether a district is unaffected by SARS-CoV-2. Mass surveillance of these cases in the districts is an efficient way in identifying undetected Covid-19 positive cases because of similar symptoms.

At present, health officials have made it mandatory for all the private health care establishments in Telangana to report SARI and ILI cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) case definition of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) is acute respiratory infection with measured fever of more than or equal to 38 degree Celsius along with cough and onset of fever within the last 10 days. Patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) will have a history of fever of more than or equal to 38 degree Celsius along with cough with the onset of fever within the last 10 days and unlike ILI patients, SARI patients need immediate hospitalisation.

Senior doctors from Hyderabad who are familiar the subject said that SARI and ILI testing is a way to establish infection patterns and strengthens disease surveillance, which eventually helps them in coming-up with strategies to contain the disease.

