Telangana steps up vigil against ‘Alivi’ fishing nets

By | Published: 12:08 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: To keep a check on fishermen using banned Alivi nets for fishing in rivers and reservoirs of Telangana, the State government has decided to increase vigil and initiate legal action. Orders have been issued for constituting mandal-level enforcement committees led by District Fisheries Officer in all mandals across the State.

While the District Fisheries Officer will be chairperson of these mandal-level committees, the Fisheries Development Officer or the Assistant Inspector of Fisheries will be its convenor. Other members of the committee comprise Tahsildar, Station House Officer (of local police station) and president of District Fisheries Cooperative Society (a non-official member). These committees will function at mandal level and act against complaints on use of Alivi nets besides taking legal action against the offenders.

Also read Sangareddy: Fishermen fishing out fingerlings

The Fisheries Department of Telangana has been receiving numerous complaints from local fishermen over usage of the banned Alivi nets (nets with small-sized mesh) in rivers and reservoirs of the State by some fishermen. These banned nets are illegally used by fishermen from coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh who undertake fishing in the backwaters of various reservoirs and even rivers.

“There have been complaints from local fishermen against use of the banned nets. These nets are capable of catching even the fingerlings which have potential to grow into big fish and thus denying good catch for local fishermen,” an official of the Fisheries Department told Telangana Today.

According to complaints from local fishermen, some traders are hiring fishermen from coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Godavari districts, to take up fishing in the reservoirs and rivers in Telangana. The officials said the ban on Alivi nets was in force even in undivided Andhra Pradesh, but it was not practised seriously in Telangana region.

The fishing activity has increased after Telangana State formation as the State government started releasing fishlings into reservoirs and tanks besides encouraging fishing on a large scale to support local fishermen. It may be recalled that the State government released 28 crore fishlings during 2016-17 and another 52 crore fishlings during 2017-18 in various reservoirs and tanks across the State.

“Though the problem is not as severe as in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, we have received complaints from fishermen in this regard and hence, initiated measures to stop it,” the official informed. He also argued that using Alivi net will result in killing of small fish which would cause serious ecological imbalance. Besides initiating legal action, the enforcement committees have been empowered to confiscate the fish, the nets and other equipment used for fishing.