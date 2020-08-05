Telangana student bags first rank in VIT BTech admissions

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: A boy from Telangana has bagged top rank in the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, BTech admissions 2020.

In the top 10 ranks announced by the VIT, Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy of Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala, Telangana got the first rank, while Goutham Jyothilal of Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Kerala, and Rishit Tyagi of Primus Public School, Karnataka, secured second and third ranks respectively.

Other rankers from Telangana included sixth rank by Thrinesh Reddy of Narayana Junior College and seventh rank by Neeraj Gunda of Sri Chaitanya Junior College.

A total of 1,83,059 candidates from 28 states, 8 union territories and twelve countries including the Middle East, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UK and Singapore have applied for VIT B.Tech. admissions 2020, a press release said.

Candidates can view their results through the website www.vit.ac.in and register for the online counselling process which will begin on August 10. Rank-based counselling would be held in four phases, the VIT said.

