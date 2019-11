By | Published: 11:11 am

Mancherial: An engineering student belonging to RGUKT-Basar sustained injuries when he slipped off a train at Basar railway station on Sunday.

His condition is learned to be stable.

He fell down while getting down from the train which he mistakenly boarded.

