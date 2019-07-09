Telangana: Student unions call for bandh on July 10

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Student Unions Joint Committee comprising various student organisations have called for a schools and junior colleges bandh on Wednesday.

The committee said call for the bandh was given over pending issues of the students. A rally is also planned from Narayanaguda flyover to RTC X roads as part of the protest.

Meanwhile, some schools and junior colleges have declared holidays. Some managements have in fact sent messages to parents declaring Wednesday as a holiday in view of the bandh called by student organisations.

