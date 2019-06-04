Telangana students bag top ranks in AP EAMCET

By | Published: 8:43 pm 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana dominated the top ranks when results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP-EAMCET) 2019 were announced on Tuesday.

In the engineering stream, six ranks in the top 10 were bagged by Telangana students. At the same time, three ranks in the top 10 in the AM stream were secured by candidates from the State.

The results were released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof. S Vijaya Raju at APSCHE at Tadepalli in Guntur, AP.

P Veda Pranav from Rangareddy district bagged the second rank in the engineering stream by securing a combined score of 95.5619 while the first position was bagged by Kuriseti Ravi Sri Teja of West Godavari district, AP.

The other rankers from the State in the engineering stream included D Chandrasekhara SS Hethahavya of Rangareddy (4th), Battepati Karthikeya of Rangareddy (5th), Appakonda Abhijith Reddy of Rangareddy district (8th), Aryan Laddha of Rangareddy (9th) and Allampalli Hema Venkata Abhinav of Kothagudem (10th).

In the agriculture and medical stream, Sunkara Sai Swathi of Chittoor district, AP, got first rank, while the fourth rank was secured by Tipparaju Hasitha from Hyderabad. Madhuri Reddy G of Rangareddy district bagged the 5th rank and Empati Kushwanth of Bhupalpally district, Telangana got the 10th rank.

This year, a total of 2,82,705 students registered for the AP EAMCET and 2,67,627 appeared, out of which 77.22 per cent have qualified.

Going stream-wise, 1,95,719 students applied for the engineering stream of which 1,85,711 candidates took the entrance test and 1,38,160 have qualified. As many as 83.64 per cent candidates have qualified out of 81,916 students who appeared in the AM stream