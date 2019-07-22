Telangana: Students of RBHS excel in national karate event

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Mancherial: Seven students studying at RBHV-English Medium High School here have excelled in a national level karate championship held in Warangal on July 21.

According to the school principal GLM Swarupa Reddy, five students won gold medals and two secured silver medals in the competition. The winners of gold medals including Prathyusha, Vyshnavi, Akshita, Sri Manya are studying Class IX and Suhaas in Grade VI. Similarly, Class IX student Sreeya and Karthikeya from Class Vlll won silver medals.

The students were qualified to participate in the national level championship after shining at a State-level event conducted three months back, said the school principal. The medalists were congratulated by their coach Srinivas and teachers Reeena, Prabha and other non-teaching staff of the school.