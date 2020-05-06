Telangana students stranded in Delhi seek help

By | Published: 10:30 pm 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana students who were stuck in New Delhi due to the lockdown have sought the State government help in returning home.

In a letter to Sandeep Sultania, Nodal Officer, one of the student, Somarapu Nikhil Kumar said around 250 Telangana students were stranded in Delhi and facing several problems.

“Paying rents in hostels and houses has become difficult for us. We do not have any local guardian here and are worried that we would not get any help if anything happens to us,” he said.

Students said that they have been facing problems in cooking food as the messes got closed and under these circumstances, they were unable to concentrate on their studies. “We appeal our government to provide one Shramik Special Train from Delhi to Telangana and help us to reach our hometowns,” students requested.

