Telangana suitable for variety of crops: Niranjan

Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy evincing keen interest in exporting agricultural products to countries including New Zealand said that climate in Telangana was suitable for a wide variety of crops because of its varying agronomical zones. He was interacting with visiting New Zealand MP Priyanka Radhakrishnan here on Thursday.

He said that if farmers follow certain quality procedures the State can become number one in export market. “Telangana is poised to capture a big chunk of export market for agricultural products as we are advising farmers to cultivate keeping the demand emanating from a particular country. We are also asking the farmers to reduce usage of synthetic pesticide and fertilizers and to take up organic cultivation, preferred by many countries,” he said.

Further explaining the hardiness of crops grown in Telangana which can bear delayed rains and drought he said that the government is encouraging farmers to set up processing units to increase the shelf life of the produce. He informed the New Zealand MP that the Cabinet sub-committee on food processing will submits its report to the government in the coming days.

