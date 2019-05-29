Telangana: Summer heat takes a toll on poultry

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Not even innocent birds in poultry farms across Telangana have been spared by the scorching sun this year, with the intense summer killing about four lakh birds in the last three days.

According to the Telangana State Poultry Federation, the mortality was quite high this year, with each poultry farm witnessing at least 70 birds every day succumbing to the extreme heat in the last 10 days. The conditions, they said, have become quite tough for the 2,000-odd poultry farms across the State, in which there are about 4.5 crore layer birds and about 3 crore broiler hens.

Federation members said the rising temperatures, apart from claiming the lives of the fowl, had also hit egg production, which has come down from around 3.5 crore eggs a day to 2.5 crore eggs a day.

The severe heat was being blamed for this, with the birds eating very little, consuming about 70 grams of feed instead of their normal daily intake of 120 grams. This was why egg production had dipped from 95 per cent to 75 per cent, they said.

TSPF general secretary K Mohan Reddy said the birds could usually withstand temperatures up to 40 degree Celsius and if proper measures such as sprinklers, foggers and cooling systems were in place, up to 42 degree Celsius as well. But this time, the heat was much more, leading to a dangerous situation for the poultry.

“In my poultry farms alone, there are five lakh birds which lay 4 lakh eggs every day. However, the egg production has come down by 25 per cent in the last 10 days,” Reddy added.