Telangana’ Surabhi settles for silver in 65th National Shooting Championship

Telangana shooter Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole lost to Madhya Pradesh's Ashi 9-17 in the gold medal match.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana shooter Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole settled for the silver in the junior women’s 3P in the 65th National Shooting Championship held at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Surabhi lost to Madhya Pradesh’s Ashi 9-17 in the gold medal match. Haryana’s Nishchal won bronze. Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra was crowned the national champion in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

Sift handed a 16-10 defeat to Rajasthan’s Manini Kaushik, who had topped the qualifying charts a day earlier. Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi won bronze at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range, venue of the 65th Nationals for rifle events.

Sift, who had finished sixth in qualification, emerged on top of the ranking round with a score of 404.2. Manini was second with 402.9, which earned her the right to take on Sift in the gold medal match.

Shriyanka was further back with 402.1. They were followed by two current India internationals in Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh, who finished fifth and sixth with scores of 401.2 and 347.8 respectively. Ashi Chouksey, Lajja Gauswami and Himany Poonia completed the top eight in that order.

Both Sift and Ashi in fact picked up double golds by winning the women’s and junior women’s 3P team titles respectively.