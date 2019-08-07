Telangana: Surging Krishna, packs a ‘power’ punch

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The ever-increasing inflows into Krishna river from Karnataka have turned some stretches of the river into raging torrents. The surge in the river has not just strengthened hopes of a full-to-the-brim Srisailam reservoir, but also strong prospects of the downstream Nagarjunasagar dam getting its fill soon. With Srisailam recording inflows of 3.41 lakh cusecs on Wednesday, the water level in the reservoir has already touched 872 feet against its Full Reservoir Level of 885 feet.

In addition, with predictions of sustained inflows across various reservoirs on the river in Telangana, TS Genco has decided to step up hydel power production at its generating stations at various reservoirs. While 915 Mega Watts (MW) is being produced at the Srisailam Left Bank Power House, another 120MW is being produced at the hydel stations at Upper and Lower Jurala dams.

Meanwhile, inflows into the Godavari river in north Telangana too have been good, resulting in the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir almost reaching its full capacity of 20 TMCft of water.

Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao, reviewing the inflows into Krishna and at the dams where TS Genco has hydel power stations, instructed the officials to be prepared to power up the generating station at Nagarjunasagar where 815MW can be produced at Pulichintala where plans have been made to generate 120 mega watts. Power production at Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala will depend on the reservoirs being filled up and being in a position to let out water.

Interestingly, TS Genco was able to whip out 915 MW from the Left Bank Power House despite the installed capacity there being only 900 mega watts.

With Krishna facing one of its uncommon monsoon surges, a result of unprecedented heavy rains in its upper reaches in Maharashtra and also in some parts of Karnataka, Irrigation Department officials in Karnataka decided to match releases from Almatti dam to the inflows it was receiving on Wednesday that stood at 4,23,768 cusecs.

This flood from Almatti led to the Narayanpur dam in Karnataka getting increasing amount of water with each passing hour. On Wednesday forenoon, Narayanpur was getting 3,93,000 cusecs of water during the morning hours that swelled to 4,65,000 cusecs by 6 pm.

Consequently, the Priyadarshini Jurala reservoir, the first major structure on the river in Telangana State, has been getting copious inflows. Irrigation Department officials at Jurala were letting out 3,47,853 cusecs of water to the downstream Srisailam dam. This led to an increase in the water level in Srisailam reservoir to 872 feet against the FRL of 885 feet. Officials expect that Srisailam will reach its full capacity in about two days if the same rate of inflows continue.

With this being the situation, officials are also hopeful that any additional water Srisailam gets, will be released to Nagarjunasagar which too might be filled up soon.

With both TS Genco and AP Genco producing power from their respective hydel stations on the left and right bank power houses at the dam with its storage increasing to 150 TMCft against its full capacity of 215 TMCft, 82,892 cusecs of water was being released to downstream Nagarjunasagar dam where officials said the live storage stood at 134 TMCft against its full storage of 312 TMCft.

Rain kills man, cuts off villages

Heavy rains claimed the life of a 52-year-old man in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday and disrupted connectivity to several remote areas in the northern districts of Telangana.

The deceased, T Narsimha Rao of Elakalagudem in Ashwapuram mandal, was washed away when he was trying to cross Isukavagu in the district. Around 23 devotees, including four children who were proceeding towards Medaram to offer prayers at the Sammakka-Saralamma shrine, were caught in floodwaters of Jampanna Vagu. The Mulugu police with the help of fire personnel rescued them using ropes and life jackets. Another motorist was also rescued by villagers in Dharmanaram of Wazeedu mandal in the district.

Due to heavy rains over the past 24 hours, streams and rivulets were flooded, affecting connectivity to some interior and forest fringe villages in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts. With the southwest monsoon being vigorous over the State, very heavy rains were lashing Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Khammam and other districts since Tuesday.

