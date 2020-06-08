Telangana: Suryapet, Nalgonda medical colleges to be upgraded

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to improve infrastructure and recruit manpower in the Government teaching hospitals of Suryapet and Nalgonda. With the new academic year for both the Government teaching hospitals set to start in the coming months, the State Health department has decided to launch works related to adding more infrastructure facilities, improving basic amenities for MBBS students and completing the recruiting process of clinical and non-clinical staff.

As part of these efforts, on Monday, Health Minister Etela Rajender and Suryapet MLA and Minister for Power G. Jagadish Reddy reviewed the infrastructure related works at both the Government teaching hospitals. Both the ministers held detailed discussions on vital aspects of developing both the teaching hospitals, which were launched last year.

Rajender directed health officials to complete the process of recruiting academic staff, which is vital for seeking recognition from regulatory authorities. It was also decided to develop and modernise the morgues at both the hospitals, in addition to developing other basic amenities.

Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. Ramesh Reddy, MD, TSMSIDC, Chandrashekhar Reddy and other senior officials were present.

