Telangana: Suspects in Disha case buried after second post-mortem

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: A majority of villagers stayed away from taking part in the funeral of four rape suspects – Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu who were killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally village in Shadnagar on December 6 – at their native places in Gudigandla and Jakalir villages of Makthal Mandal in Narayanpet district on Monday.

The last rites were conducted in their agricultural land owned by the family members on Monday evening. After completing the second post-mortem at the Gandhi General Hospital mortuary around 3 pm, the family members along with the four bodies reached Gudigandla and Jakalir villages around 6 pm.

Since Shiva and Naveen were bachelors, the family members performed the final rites as per traditional customs. Barring the police personnel and media persons, a majority of villagers stayed away from taking part in the funerals.

Since morning, senior police officials deployed additional forces at Gudigandla and Jakalir villages to prevent any untoward incident. The police were present in the villages till the completion of the last rites.

Earlier, the police brought the family members of the four suspects to the mortuary of the hospital by a vehicle to identify the bodies before starting the second autopsy. In the afternoon, the Gandhi hospital doctors took signatures of the family members and handed over the bodies to them.

Bodies decomposed to half, thanks to winter

Hyderabad: Thanks to the relatively lesser day time temperatures during the ongoing winter season, the family members of the four rape suspects, who were killed during an exchange of fire with the police on December 9, got an opportunity to view well preserved bodies at the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. Usually, during summer, dead bodies tend to decompose faster. However, with the day temperatures, being considerably low, only 50 per cent of the bodies of the rape suspects Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakuntla Chennakeshavulu were in decomposed state, doctors said.

The bodies were dry and the skin colour turned dark. If there was any further delay, chances of bodies becoming highly decomposed was more,” said Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar.

The bodies were preserved in the freezer by maintaining a temperature of two to four degrees. Due to lack of facilities to preserve bodies in the morgue of Government District Hospital, Mahabubnagar district, the bodies were transported and preserved in the Gandhi Hospital mortuary since December 9.

Kumar said they had provided necessary equipment required for conducting the autopsy to AIIMS New Delhi forensic doctors. The forensic doctors also sought an X-ray machine to find out whether there were any fractures on the bodies. A computer was also provided to enable them prepare a confidential report which will be submitted to the High Court. With a doubt that there would be more chances for the second post-mortem, the embalming was not done to the bodies.

Asked whether they shared the autopsy report prepared by the Gandhi Hospital forensic doctors with the AIIMS doctors, Kumar replied the report was already submitted to the Court and they did not maintain an additional copy.

The Gandhi forensic doctors, who conduct the first post-mortem to the bodies, were also not present with the AIIMS doctors to ensure transparency.

