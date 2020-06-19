Telangana Swag, the new song on loop

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Singer Parnika Manya who burst into the limelight with Zee Telugu’s Saregamapa is a known face in the film circuit. She has lent her voice in many film songs in Telugu film industry. After her single Aigiri Nandini, Parnika has now released her latest single titled Telangana Swag. Talking about the track, she says, “We do shows regularly.

When I went to the USA last year for a performance, I observed the audience enjoying not only film songs, but also Telangana songs. From there, I got the idea of bringing out my second single, Telangana Swag.” The music video was released on the Telangana Formation Day.

Parnika learnt Carnatic classical music under the tutelage of her grandmother Lakshmi Subramanyam and Chander Rama Rao Parnika and light music from Ramachari, founder, Little Musicians Academy.

She has rendered playback songs in 50 to 60 films, and some of her hits include films like Denikaina Ready, Bodyguard, Rabhasa, and Kavacham to name a few. The video of the song is directed by Nandu, music and lyrics by Noel Sean and it is produced by her husband Sayee Nikheleshwar. The choreography is by Subhash Master. The video has crossed 3.7 lakh views till date and has become popular as a WhatsApp status.

Watch The Video: