Telangana Sweet Festival a major crowd puller

Hyderabad: If you are looking to tickle your sweet buds like never before, then head to Parade Grounds where sweets from far and near have been arrayed.

A first-of-its-kind Sweet Festival organised alongside Telangana International Kite Festival has turned a major crowd puller on day one itself.

On offer at the event organised by the Tourism department are more than 1,000 varities of homemade sweets from different parts of the country and some from other countries.

Sweets such as Payasam, Khalakhand, Gulab jamun, Kheer, Halwa and Laddus were sold in dozens of varieties each, with participants wearing ethnic attire coming together from different States to huddle at sweet-wise sections, as stalls were not demarcated by country or State.

Interestingly, Indian sweets attracted more buyers than international delicacies such as the Baklava from Afghanistan, Turkish Rice Pudding and the French treat Madeleines.

Though a larger space at the venue was earmarked for kite flying, the sweet festival ended up pulling more crowds. The covered space for the sweet stalls was choc-a-bloc as soon as the festival was inaugurated on Saturday.

More than 40 residents associations, mostly representing those from Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha have put the stalls while there are a host of sweet delicacies of Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, South Korea, France, Thailand and Japan too, many of which were served hot with the help of portable gas stoves.