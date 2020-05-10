Telangana Sweet Lime day celebrated

By | Published: 1:10 pm 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: Celebrating the ‘Telangana Batthai (Sweet Lime) Day’ on Sunday, Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday distributed sweet lime to sportspersons at Lal Bahadur Stadium here and emphasised the need for its consumption by individuals to improve their immunity levels. Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar called for celebrating Telangana Sweet Lime Day on Sunday, following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laying emphasis on consumption of fruits with Vitamin C to boost improve immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud said people in general and sportspersons in particular must consume sweet lime to boost their immune system. He pointed out that their daily consumption of sweet lime will also help farmers to sell their produce. He asserted that the State government was committed for welfare and development of sportspersons in the State.

Telangana State Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Bhupathi Reddy, and others were present.