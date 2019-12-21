Telangana synonymous to development, says Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday said Telangana has become a synonym for development. Besides welfare schemes, a number of developmental programmes have been taken up across the State in the last five years, the Minister said here.

Former Corporator Meesa Ramadevi and her husband Bheeraiah, along with 200 followers, attended a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) programme held in the 43rd division. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said impressed by the performance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the government’s welfare and development schemes, leaders from other political parties were joining TRS.

Stating that previous government neglected the development, he said people have faith in the ruling party since it was providing good governance to people. In order to strengthen local bodies, Rs 100 crore was sanctioned to municipalities every year. So far, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation got Rs 350 crore, he said, adding that developmental activities are under way everywhere in the town. To provide jobs to local youth, an IT tower was established in the town, which would be inaugurated by IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on December 30.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter