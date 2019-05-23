Telangana: T Harish Rao congratulates Modi & Jagan

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior TRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday congratulated YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for leading his party to a landslide win in the elections.

In a tweet, Harish Rao said: “Many congratulations to the young and dynamic leader Shri @ysjagan for a landslide victory in the elections. You have proved that leadership is always about hard work, dedication & persistence. Looking forward to seeing you as the new Chief Minister of AP.”

In another tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Harish said: “Hearty congratulations Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on your victory.”

