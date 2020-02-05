Telangana: T Harish Rao inaugurates 24 double bedroom houses at Ponnala

By | Published: 2:59 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated 24 double-bedroom houses constructed at Ponnala village of Siddipet Urban Mandal on Wednesday. The villagers, who conducted a mass house warming ceremony at the newly built colony, has extended a great reception to the Finance Minister.

He went around each and every house congratulating the beneficiaries and exchanging sweets with them. Rao posed for pictures for each and every family and the youth jumped in with their smartphones to click selfies with their leader.

After an interaction with the villagers, the Minister has announced that they will build 20 more houses in the village soon following the villager’s appeal.

Saying that no State in the country ever dared to construct a house for the poor by spending Rs 5 lakhs on each family, Rao has said that the Telangana’s visionary Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted each and every homeless person get a decent house.

He also warned them that they will initiate criminal cases if anyone found selling the double bedroom houses. Sating that they have got inaugurated 364 double bedroom houses in Siddipet Assembly Constituency so far, Rao has said that they will speed up the allotment of the houses that have been completed in Siddipet town and across the Constituency. Since the village is located very close to the district headquarters, the Minister has said that they were also planning to build a women’s hostel and a Mudiraj Community Hall at Ponnala by spending Rs 3 crore on the latter.

He has assured to supply potable water to each and every household once the construction of the tank is completed. The Minister has promised to distribute buffaloes to SC Community families so that they can earn a livelihood by selling milk.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter