Telangana taking forward Kakatiya Kings’ focus on irrigation: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana government took the legacy of the Kakatiya’s forward with its focus on irrigation projects, said Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao drew inspiration from the Kakatiya Kings who constructed a network of tanks for irrigation as well as drinking water purposes, and decided to restore 46,000 water as well execute mega irrigation and drinking water projects after the State formation.

Vinod released two books titled ‘Kakatiya Heritage’ and ‘Telangana Success Stories -Janaganamana Telangana’, during a function held at Dr MCR HRD Institute through virtual mode.

Delivering the keynote address, Vinod said restoration of 46000 water bodies apart from conceptualisation and execution of mega irrigation and drinking water projects, were greatly instrumental in the growth of the State. He said the resources of MGNREGS were being utilised for the restoration of water channels for providing better irrigation facilities to villages, across the State. He also emphasised the need for restoration of the monuments constructed by the Kakatiya Kings to their past glory. “While restoration of these monuments is important in its own right, there should not be any deviation from the original technology and the construction style so as to ensure that their uniqueness is kept intact,” he added.

In his presidential address, MCR HRD director general BP Acharya pointed out that the significant feature of welfarism guided the rulers of the Kakatiya period. He further said that Sage Vidyaranya, who belonged to Ekasilanagaram, provided the organic link between the Kakatiyas and Vijayanagar empires, inculcating the same ethos of welfare administration from 1000-1646 AD in the Deccan Plateau. “This is the true guiding principle of the new State of Telangana,” he added.

INTACH convenor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapters M Gopalakrishna, Kakatiya Heritage Trust member BV Appa Rao, Kakatiya Heritage editor M Pandu Ranga Rao, several academicians, history experts along with the IAS Officer Trainees of 2018 batch allotted to Telangana, Staff of the MCR HRD Institute, and office bearers of INTACH attended the function.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .