‘Telangana taking steps to protect caste-based occupations’

Jagitial/Karimnagar: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Wednesday said the government was taking all possible measures to protect caste-based occupations in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced several welfare schemes to protect caste-based occupations and people dependent on these occupations were also supplied different instruments on subsidy after formation of Telangana State, he said.

Speaking after releasing 3.2 lakh fish seeds in Akkapalli tank of Dharmapuri, the Minister said to financially empower the fishermen community, the government was supplying fish seed free of cost, besides providing them with mopeds, fishing nets and other material on subsidy.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar also released 75,000 fish seeds in Choppadandi Kudicheru. He said the State was witnessing a pink revolution.

