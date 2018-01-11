Telangana taking up development on priority basis: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Nalgonda: The Minister for Power and SC Development G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that the State government was taking up development of all the sectors on priority basis.

Jagadish Reddy attended the swearing-in ceremony of the temple committee of Sri Sitharamachnadraswamy temple at Phanigiri of Nagaram mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for power has reminded that the government had succeeded in overcoming the electricity issue and ensuring 24 hours electricity supply to the agricultural pump sets in the State. In addition to this, investment support scheme should also be launched soon to extend financial assistance to the farmers for cultivators. Gurukulams (residential schools) have also changed the face of the education sector in the State and the poor students were also getting access to the quality education, he added. Mission Bhagiratha would also permanently solve the drinking water problem in the State, he added.

He has also informed that irrigation facility would be provided to the farmers for two crops in the district through Medigadda project by June. He has assured to develop Nagaram mandal as a tourist spots as Buddhist sites located at Phanigiri, Nagaram, Etoor and Vardhamankota in the mandal.

He reminded that the Andhra rulers in united Andhra Pradesh have also looted our rich heritage structures like our resources. He pointed out that TRS was fight against the then Congress government’s plan to shift the Buddhist sculptures available at Phanigiri to a place in Andra area and succeeded in its effort.

He informed that efforts were on to turn Nagaram as no Blow Power Line (BPL) family mandal in the State. Social scientists were already toured in the mandal to prepared plans in this regard. Nagaram mandal would be developed as a role model in the country. A auditorium would also constructed in the mandal and CC road would be laid in all the Dalit colonies in the mandal. Industries planned in the area would also provide employment to the youth of the mandal.

Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore, TRS sSate general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar were also attended the programme.