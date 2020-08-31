Telangana: Task Force DCP’s term extended

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the term of Task Force Deputy Commissioner P Radhakishan Rao for three more years.

Rao was appointed Task Force DCP on November 2, 2017. The Task Force, set up as a specialised force in 1981 and reconstituted in 1985 to assist the City Police Commissioner, has been instrumental in tackling several sensational cases, including murders, with the assistance of the local police apart from arresting property offenders, conmen and notorious history-sheeters.

