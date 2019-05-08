Telangana: Task Force to keep eye on horticulture nurseries

By | Published: 1:56 am

Hyderabad: A State-level Task Force has been set up to ensure standards and quality of horticulture nurseries across the State, Agriculture and Cooperation Principal Secretary C Parthasarthi said here on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering of nursery owners at awareness programme on ‘Telangana Registration of Horticulture Nurseries (Regulation) Rules, 2017’ at Horticulture Training Centre here.

He said the Task Force, consisting of police and agriculture officials, was directed to raid nurseries propagating and selling poor quality seedlings for transplantation or selling spurious seeds.

Because of the poor quality and the poor bearing capacity seedlings, of vegetables and chilli, farmers were suffering losses. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was serious about preventing the sale of sub-standard seedlings and had ordered severe punishment to errant nursery owners, he said.

Parthasarathi told the nursery owners to maintain quality of seedlings and explained to them about PD Act and modern technologies they could follow.

Nursery owners must maintain the source of seeds, lot number, details of seed testing and bill, documents, date of packing and expiry, date of sale of vegetables, spices, flowers, medicinal and aromatic and ornamental crops and seedlings.

Director of Horticulture and Sericulture L Venkatram Reddy explained to them about the importance of supplying quality and healthy seedlings to farmers. Any violation of the rules would attract severe punishment, he warned.