Telangana: Taxi union launches enrollment drive

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) Taxi Union launched the enrollment of new members in the presence of TRSKV honorary president Marri Rajashekhar Reddy.

Addressing on the occasion, Reddy appealed to all the drivers, who obtained batch numbers, to enroll their names for TRSKV membership. This membership will aid in extending all support to the drivers and the State government is striving for the welfare of all sections of the society, he said.

