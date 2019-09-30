Telangana: Teachers can check leaves online

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Teachers of government and local body schools will no longer have to make rounds to offices of the School Education Department to avail leaves, claim medical reimbursements or know about service matters.

All details about schools and service matters of teachers will from now on just be a click away with the Directorate of School Education deciding to opt for an e-office system. From applying for leaves to sanctioning of the same, all services-related matters of teachers will go online. Last year, the department successfully conducted the teachers transfer process online.

Currently, all information on schools, teachers and students are being uploaded on the department’s website and online services will made available in a week or 10 days. Teachers who apply for leave will receive a message on their registered mobile number, informing them if their leave is approved or rejected. Similarly, once medical reimbursement is processed, they will receive a message on their mobile numbers.

The idea of going online is to do away with paper work and bring more transparency in the administration, officials said. Apart from making service rules of government teachers and schools online, the department has plans to extend the same to private schools. Starting next year, it intends to give recognition for schools online.

Currently, the Board of Intermediate Education adopted the online platform for receiving applications and granting application to private junior colleges across Telangana. It also introduced various student services such as equivalency certificate, eligibility certificate, duplicate memorandum of marks, transcripts, attendance exemption and medium change, among other online.

“The department has decided to go paperless. As everything will be available online, it is easy to search and trace files. The work will speed up as permissions can be granted anytime from anywhere with a digital signature,” a senior official of the School Education Department said.

Currently, there are 42,421 schools, including government, local body, residential institutions under different societies, Model Schools, private aided and unaided and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, operating in the State. These have nearly 60 lakh students with over 2.63 lakh teachers.

School report cards are another new initiative from the School Education Department, which will be rolled out along with the online services. School report cards provide details on infrastructure, buildings, play grounds, number of classrooms, amenities, number of students and teachers of the school. Initially, the report cards will be given to government and local body schools, Model Schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and schools under the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society. It will later be extended to private schools.

