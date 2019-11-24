Telangana team to study Neera production in AP

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a team to tour Andhra Pradesh and submit a report with recommendations for procurement and promotion of Neera and allied products.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday asked the team to submit its report at the earliest to facilitate the State government to take necessary measures in tune with the Neera policy approved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Led by Telangana State Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation managing director Alok Kumar, the team will comprise both officials and representatives of toddy tappers community as members.

At a meeting with the officials and representatives of the community in the State here on Sunday, Goud said the Chief Minister was taking all measures to revive the lost glory and respect for community-based professions in the

State as part of efforts to strengthen the rural economy. He said the State government’s new Neera policy was to provide a new livelihood for toddy tappers belonging to Gouda community.

“Neera and its allied products provide new avenues for creating a livelihood for toddy tappers, as these natural products can be consumed by people of all ages,” the Minister said. The team will also visit Toddy and Allied Products Research Centre of Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy Horticultural University in Pandirimamidi near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to study procurement of Neera and preparation of allied products, besides storage, packing, and marketing among others during a two-day tour.

