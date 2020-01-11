Telangana: Technical Certificate course exam hall tickets out

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Hall tickets of Technical Certificate Course Examinations, to be held from January 27 to 31, are available on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in, Director of Government of Examinations said in a press release.

Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their trade, candidate name, father’s name and date of birth in the space provided for the purpose from January 10. Candidates can approach district education officers (DEOs) concerned if they are unable to download the hall ticket.

