Telangana: Technical report on condition of Secretariat submitted

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The technical committee appointed by the State government to study the condition of existing buildings on the State Secretariat premises submitted its report to the Cabinet sub-committee led by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud at the Roads and Buildings Minister’s office on Wednesday.

The Ministers said the Cabinet sub-committee including Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar, will study the report submitted by the technical committee and discuss with the experts on options available.

“We will submit a final report comprising the technical committee report, proposed building plans, guidelines, framework and other issues to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who will take the final decision,” Prashanth Reddy said.

Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma accompanied the technical committee led by Roads and Buildings Engineering-in-Chief (ENC) Ganapathi Reddy as convenor and ENCs Ravinder, Muralidhar and Satyanarayan Reddy as members. They inspected condition of all the blocks and buildings over last few days and came up with different suggestions.

The technical committee is learnt to have recommended building a new Secretariat and Assembly complex as the existing structures are not spacious and were in poor condition. The committee also examined the need to expand the size of the Secretariat complex by merging the buildings belonging to power utility companies located behind C-Block.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter