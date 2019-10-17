Telangana: TEJAC hopeful of resolution to RTC strike

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TEJAC) has offered a ray of hope for an early resolution to the ongoing indefinite strike by TSRTC unions that entered the 13th day on Thursday. The TEJAC leaders, after a meeting with Chief Secretary SK Joshi, told reporters that they were hopeful of some positive movement that could lead to an end of the strike.

The TEJAC chairman Karem Ravinder Reddy said TEJAC explained to the Chief Secretary the current status of the RTC strike and the difficulties being faced by RTC workers. “We urged him to ensure talks take place between the RTC unions and the government and he responded positively,” Ravinder Reddy said.

He also announced that State government employees will support the October 19 general strike and bandh call issued by the RTC unions. “We will take part in the direct action and employees will wear black badges and hold lunch hour demonstrations,” he said.

Ravinder Reddy said that they informed the Chief Secretary that RTC workers have faith in the government and it was now up to the government to live up to this expectation of RTC employees. “There is a feeling among RTC workers, most of whom earn low salaries, that nobody cares about them. The TEJAC has already expressed support to RTC workers and will continue to support them. It is now for the government to come forward to resolve the strike,” he said.

The TEJAC also submitted a charter of 15 demands of its own to the Chief Secretary and urged him to ensure that the government attends to these. Ravinder Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already informed us that he will take up our issue after October 24 when the model code of conduct for election expires. “We will wait and see. If no action comes forth from the government on our demands, then we will announce our plan of action,” he said.

