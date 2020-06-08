Telangana: Temples opened in erstwhile Medak district

By | Published: 12:30 pm

Medak: The temples across the erstwhile Medak district have been opened for the devotees after a long time on Monday. Though the temple administrations took all the necessary steps to help the devotees maintain distance and also made available sanitizers, the temples have received a trickle of devotees.

The priests, temple staff and a few locals have offered prayers. Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple, Edupayala, Kethaki Sangmeshwara Swamy Temple, Jharasangam, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Komuravelly, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Beeramguda and several temples across the erstwhile Medak district were opened after a record 80 days gap. The temple priests and administration has offered no Prasadam to devotees. Temple administration has conducted thermal screening for all the devotees before allowing them inside.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .