Telangana: 10 held for poaching pangolin in Kaghaznagar

By | Published: 3:58 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Authorities of Forest department busted a 10-member racket involving in poaching and trading of critically endangered pangolin in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday. A live pangolin, a car, motorcycle and mobile phone were seized from their instance. As many as 10 more offenders are still at large.

Producing the accused before pressmen, Field Director to Tiger Project, Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar said that the alleged offenders were Banoth Kumar, Avunuri Santosh, Dasari Shekar, residents of Mandamarri, Surmalla Ravinder from Itikyala and Dole Mallikarjuna, a native of Duginepally in Mancherial district, Kotturi Ashanna belonging to Sirpur (U) , Vinkare Prakash, native of Lingapur, Sye Dawood from Jainoor, Gomase Chiranjeevi, a resident Sirpur (T), and Utnoori Pochaiah, a native of Lingapur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The Conservator of Forests stated that the poachers and the middlemen were attempting to hunt the pangolin for the scales in order to make money by cheating innocent people. The forest officials informed that the pangolin does not carry any value and neither has any medicinal value nor commercial value. It transmits dangerous viruses to humans, he cautioned.

A team led by District forest officers of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Forest Divisional Officers of Bellampally and Kaghaznagar, Forest Range Officers of Asifabad and Kaghaznagar forest divisions was formed to investigate into the organised wildlife crime. The investigation started a month back traced the accused one after the other and a total of 20 persons were found to have been involved in the offence.

The Field Director appealed to the general public not to fall prey to the vicious circle of offering money for this animal which would lead you to land behind the bars. He suggested rural folks not to extend support to those who indulge in wildlife crime. The offence would attract severe punishments and PD Act will be imposed against the offenders.

