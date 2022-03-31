Telangana: Tension at Irkichedu village over statue installation

Gadwal: Tension prevailed at Irkichedu village, Ketidoddi mandal here today morning when members from two communities entered into heated arguments over installation of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in the village.

Amid arguments, members from a community tried to set ablaze the statue. In the process, the statue cover got damaged and trousers of a police official got slightly burnt, according to reports. No injuries were reported in the incident.

As per locals reports, the Irkichedu Gram Panchayat had passed a resolution permitting installation of the statue opposite to a temple at R&B road in the village. However, members from another community were against the statue installation, citing different reasons.

DSP Ranga Swamy reached the spot and is holding a meeting with members from both the communities. More details are awaited.

