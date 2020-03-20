Telangana: Tenth class student skips exam fearing COVID-19 infection

By | Published: 12:40 pm

Sangareddy: A class ten student skipped her annual examination for fear of getting coronavirus infection in Tellapur municipality area of RC Puram mandal.

Officials got curious about the absence of Durga Bhavani (15), a resident of Osman Nagar locality and made some enquiries. On coming to know that she skipped exams due to coronavirus fear, they went to her house and explained to her the safety precautions being taken, convinced and escorted her to the exam hall. Though she was an hour late, she was allowed to take the exam.

It was said that girl refrained from taking the exam as the owners of her rented house suggested her not to venture out from the home. The girl, however, maintained that it was her decision not to take the exam. She is a student of local Zilla Parishad High School.

