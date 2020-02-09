Telangana textiles at Lakme Fashion Week 2020

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Rina Singh’s Eka and Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd. (TSCO) are collaborating for the sustainable fashion day at Lakme Fashion Week with the initiative #GlobalisingTelanganaHandlooms.

An initiative to empower the handloom clusters of Telangana, the collection steps away from conventional design language and presents the textiles in a new light through free-flowing shapes, soft textures and layers. Using block print textiles, wool and wool-silk plaids and stripes, the designer gives a glamorous touch to the feminine collection by adding velvets and hand painted embroideries.

Releasing as an Eka seasonal line, contemporary design elements – patterns, colour combinations, yarn blends make the vintage collection wearable with a touch of nostalgia. The new collection ‘Jo, the rebellious one’ takes inspiration from the novel ‘The Little Women’, inspired from Jo’s character and her transformation from being a young opinionated tomboyish girl to a fine woman.

Speaking on her association with TSCO and her collection, Rina Singh commented, “Telangana is a special region, the textiles are so dexterous and one-of-a-kind in terms of skill level involved. I think more and more work should be done in the region to bring the textiles to the attention of the world.”

Presenting a full-fledged winter collection, Rina Singh worked with independent clusters across Telangana from the double and single ikat clusters of Kovalguddam, thigh reeled tussar silk sarees from Mahadevpur, simple cotton textiles from Narayanpet to wool silk ikat stoles from Pochampally. Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 16.

