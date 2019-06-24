Telangana: Three children die after going for a swim in a local stream

By | Published: 9:26 am 9:41 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a shocking incident, three children drowned in a local stream after they went for a swim along with other children from their colony on Sunday.

The incident happened in Rajoli mandal headquarters, when Charan (7), Shivaiah (9) and Yugandhar (6), all residents of Sriram Nagar Colony, had gone to swim in Peddavagu located close to the colony, along with Madhu and Vamshi, other children from the same colony at around 11 am on Sunday morning.

While Madhu and Vamshi had returned home for lunch, the other three children decided to keep playing in the stream. When the children had not returned for a few hours, their parents checked with the ones who had returned, only to know that their children were still swimming in the stream.

When the parents reached the stream, they had seen footwear of the three children, but were unable to find them. At around 8 pm, the bodies of the three children were fished-out of the water. Rajoli police have registered a case and are investigating.

A similar incident had happened in Nagardoddi village of Maldakal mandal on April 8, when Yamuna (12), Chinnari (10), Bujji (8), Kavitha (12) and Chinnari (9), who were children of two brothers Yellappa and Chinna Venkatesh, had died after they had gone to swim in an open well near Nagardoddi reservoir in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The summer of 2019 had witnessed many such child deaths in Palamuru region including the recent deaths of three children in Nandi Waddeman village of Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, when the children had gone to take a swim in the village’s minor irrigation tank and died after drowning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter