Telangana: Three children drown in tank on Warangal outskirts

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Warangal: Three children including a girl met with a watery grave at Gorrekunta village on the outskirts of Warangal city on Thursday.

While bodies of the two children including girl were retrieved by the police with the help of the swimmers, search is on for another body of another boy.

The police are also trying to know the whereabouts of the deceased children.

It is suspected that the children were playing near the tank and ventured into the waters.

Since they do not know depth of the water and also how swim they drowned in the waters.

